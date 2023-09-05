BBC football commentator Robyn Cowen, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live about Brighton's start to the season: "Phil McNulty, the BBC's chief football writer, said that if you wanted a season ticket anywhere in the Premier League, it's probably for Brighton.

"They do chuck in the odd strange performance where there seems to be a bit of vulernability on the break, but they are just so exciting.

"They've got Ansu Fati on loan and if they get him firing, that is extraordinary that he's going to a club like Brighton. It shows how well run they are. And then they've got these incredible Europa League fixtures to look forward to. They are fantastic times for their supporters."

