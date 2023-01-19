Jesse Lingard has revealed he broke down in tears after leaving Manchester United for the last time and said he felt left down by the club.

The attacking midfielder left United after more than 20 years at the club when his contract expired at the end of June.

Speaking to Steven Bartlett on his Diary of a CEO podcast,, external Lingard revealed a comment from the club's physio on his final day at the club really hit home.

He said: "All I’ve known is United all my life. I remember leaving United on the last day and the physio that we had from Under-18s is with the first team.

"He told me ‘I remember the FA Cup goal, I remember the Youth Cup run when you won the Cup’. I got in my car and just started crying, bawling all the way home.

"I drove home and rang my brother crying all the way home. I couldn’t contain my emotions. It lasted a long time. I had been there all my life and I know everyone in the club from the staff to the kit men to the dinner ladies. That has been my life."

On whether he felt let down by the club, Lingard added: "A little bit. False promises here and there, not really giving you a reason why you weren’t playing. I didn’t really get a send-off. I had been there that long and think I deserved one.

"When the physio said that I was gone. People don’t know that. People probably thought he was happy to leave, but I needed to leave. I wasn’t playing. I got offered a contract but what’s the point? I wasn’t going to play. Yeah it’s the biggest club in the world, but happiness is more important for me."