BBC Radio Leicester's Owynn Palmer-Atkin has been speaking to Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca on the When You're Smiling podcast. Firstly, Owynn asked Maresca whether he has seen much of Leicestershire since joining the club: "No, to be honest, because I'm still here in the training ground - I'm sleeping here and I'm looking for a house. With pre-season and with the games, it's a little bit complicated to have time to do something different. But, for sure, I'm going to do that.

"I'm quite curious and interested to know the city better but it has been a busy time."

On his footballing philosophy: "The idea is to keep the ball, but to keep the ball with purpose and with a target. So every time we have the ball there is a target in behind that most of the time is trying to attack, find space, and find a solution. Sometimes we also struggle because the opponent presses us very well, for instance against Huddersfield when they went man-to-man.

"Sometimes we try to attract the opponent into our side, playing with the keeper, even if the keeper is a little bit outside of the box, it doesn't matter. It's a way to attract the opponent and try to find space and solutions in behind. But, for me, the main focus is the ball - so everything we do in training sessions is with the ball, and then in games we want exactly the same."

On whether he has fully implemented his style yet: "It's been less than two months so there are still many things to do, absolutely. We are just at the beginning, I think we are just 10-20% there - it's just the beginning.

"First of all, the most important thing is to be patient. The main message I can give to them [the fans] is that the way we want to play, there are targets and purpose in behind, and that is to win the game."

