Abada's defiant message after injury blow

Celtic winger Liel Abada has vowed to return "fitter and stronger" after being ruled out for at least three months with a thigh injury.

Abada wrote on Instagram:, external "Unfortunately, I have just received the news that my injury will keep me out of the game for a longer period than expected.

"I am beginning rehabilitation and will work hard to come back fitter and stronger as fast as possible so I can give my all to help the team achieve our targets."