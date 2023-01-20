'That's where my head's at' - Porteous fully focused on derby

Ryan Porteous is refusing to let uncertainty over his future distract from the target of Scottish Cup victory over Hearts.

The 23-year-old defender – subject of bids from Blackburn and Udinese - makes what could be his final Hibs appearance in Sunday’s Scottish Cup derby at Easter Road.

“As far as I’m aware I will be here after Sunday,” said the 24-year-old Scotland cap.

“There have been a few bids and some conversations but that’s up to my agent and the club to sort and I’ve just been trying to concentrate on my football.

“I think it could be quite difficult for a lot of players [to stay focused] but I model myself on being a top professional and concentrate on my football and I have done that in the last month.

“It’s one of the biggest games of the season and that’s where my head’s at.

“No matter if it’s your last game or whenever that would be, you want to win it. Of course if it’s Hearts it will be a bit more special but it’s a cup competition and we want to get through no matter who it is.”