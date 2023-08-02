Livingston Colts fail students exam

Livingston B were taught a lesson by University of Stirling as the hosts eased to a 4-0 victory in the first round south of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

James Russell opened the scoring for the Lowland League hosts after only three minutes before three more goals in the final 20 minutes.

Fellow midfielder James Malcolm was next to find the net, followed within two minutes by striker Ben Maciver-Redwood and, three minutes from time, midfielder Nathan Tallen.