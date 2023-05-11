Man Utd's biggest disappointment this season

Dale O'Donnell, Stretty News, external

The biggest disappointment for Manchester United this season was the 7-0 defeat at Anfield. It was a freak result and while fans get over these, the manner in which we capitulated against our fiercest rivals was inexcusable. I think the fact we conceded six goals in the second half will forever haunt me.

The first 40 minutes went as you’d expect - away at Anfield - but we completely collapsed after the break. I can breathe a sigh of relief knowing it was not our usual performance and Erik ten Hag has a knack for getting a reaction from this group of players.

Bruno Fernandes was singled out for heavy criticism by Sky Sports' Gary Neville on commentary, but every player let us down that day, as United suffered their heaviest defeat since Boxing Day 1931.

