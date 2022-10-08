Thomas Duncan, BBC Scotland

United's start to the season has been about as dreadful as it could have been. A manager down already, shipping goals, and no fun to be had at home.

That all changed on Saturday and Fox will hope this can be a springboard. Even before the goals started flowing, they looked more organised in the early stages.

Then, bang. They burst into life. There was always quality in this United squad, and finally it came to bear. McGrath was fantastic, Watt was as sharp as he's been all season, the whole team worked so hard.