Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal: What Conte said

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte talking to BBC Match of the Day: "We wanted to deliver and get a result for our fans because we know how important this type of game is for them. This game was also important for us and to improve the table. I am disappointed with the result.

"We started well and started in a strong way and then we conceded a goal. Football is strange and sometimes a situation happens that is very difficult to explain. We had a good chance to equalise with Sonny but the Arsenal keeper made a fantastic save. The second goal could kill everybody.

"I have to be happy with the reaction. They stayed there with their head and mind, and I asked for that. In this sort of game you can lose the mind and concede many goals but instead we created chances. We continued to have a good balance and didn't concede great chances. We have to be disappointed and for our fans. Arsenal deserve to stay top of the table and fight to win the Premier League. They and Manchester City are the two title contenders."

On the incident at full-time: "In this situation the final result effects everybody. I have to try and do the right consideration, if you are to get emotional you can be angry for the bad result. In this moment you have to be good to analyse the situation. I'm not disappointed about the performance and commitment and desire and fight they showed. We did it. That is sometimes enough. Sometimes it is not enough."

On Tottenham’s top-four chances, speaking to Sky Sports: "We have to continue to work really hard and we will see our position at the end of the season. Be it a Champions League or Europa League. Teams like Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United, Newcastle, also Brighton and Brentford. It is really difficult because every team can spend money and even middle or lower teams have international players."