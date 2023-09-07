Jonny Evans says playing for Manchester United again was an "amazing experience".

After signing for United for a second time on transfer deadline day, the defender came on as a late substitute in their Premier League defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

It capped an unexpected return for the 35-year-old, who had come through the youth ranks at Old Trafford.

Evans told BBC Northern Ireland Sport how it felt to make his return: "It's hard to put into words. It was obviously an amazing experience and feeling to put the shirt on again and get back out on to the pitch.

"I wasn't expecting to come on, to be honest, but obviously we have a few injuries in defence at the moment so my second debut came about a bit quicker than I expected."

Having become a free agent after getting relegated from the top flight with Leicester City last season, Evans, who is set to captain Northern Ireland against Slovenia on Thursday, initially joined United on a short-term basis during pre-season.

He played in a number of friendly matches and impressed manager Erik ten Hag to secure a one-year-deal at the club where he won three Premier League titles and the Champions League during his first spell.

On whether he could have ever imagined becoming a United player again, Evans said: "No I didn't, actually. It's something that has come up quite unexpectedly and I just had to roll with it over the last month or so. It is a proud moment to re-sign for the club.

"I have been very fortunate to play a long time in the Premier League and manage those expectations throughout the years, dealing with a lot of different things. I'm very fortunate to have had the experiences that I have had."

