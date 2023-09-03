Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard speaking to Sky Sports after the win over Manchester United: "I love to play at home with the fans and the atmosphere is unbelievable. I am thrilled to come behind and very, very happy.

"It's the best feeling in the world. This is what we play for. To give them something back and how they support us and it is amazing to give them this back."

On the drama-filled late stages: "It was mad. I don't know what happened but Gabi [Jesus] did so well in the end and scored a great goal and we got the win.

"All the games are like this now and you have to be prepared to play 100 and 105 and 110 minutes. We did great and I am very pleased to win."

On the upcoming international break: "Straight to Norway now and it's going to be great to go there and see the boys as well."

