D﻿eniz Undav says adapting to the Premier League has been tough, but the German wants to fight for a place in Roberto de Zerbi's side.

U﻿ndav has scored one goal in 10 appearances this season, but wants to feature more regularly.

The 26-year-old forward said: "It's hard for me, especially when you come from a season in Belgium playing every game.

"But it's life, that's football. I'm a little bit disappointed, but I just try to be positive, to work hard, to be there for my team-mates and when I maybe get the chance to start again to be ready.

"It's now my third season as a professional really. I thought it would be hard [moving to the Premier League], but it's even harder than that.

"If I'm not playing from the start in the first six months or year it's nothing to be ashamed of. I'm trying to do something that's really hard. From Belgium to the Premier League is like five, six levels higher.

"You have to get used to it at some point. Even when I've come on for a few minutes, it's always hard against the defenders. When you come on you think you are ready, but they don't care.

"They are 100 per cent ready. I may have to change my head, to work even harder. I think so far I'm disappointed, but I don't give up just because I'm not playing that much."