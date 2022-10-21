On Wilfried Zaha, Vieira said: "There’s speculation on all good players who are at the end of their contract. We can only show him the love that we have for him and, the way he has been playing, he’s sending back the love as well."

Vieira added: "There’s no losing energy in that situation. We know how important he is for us and I think he knows he’s a big player for this football club, we expect a lot from him and Wilfried loves to have that kind of pressure on his shoulders. We will see what will happen but we will do everything to keep him in our football club."

Vieira was asked about Steven Gerrard and his sacking by Aston Villa: "We are in an industry where we say that the long term in our job is the next five games. This is the business we are in. It’s really ruthless, it’s really tough. But I don’t have any doubt on Stevie getting back and doing what he loves, being around the game."

O﻿n the challenge of Everton and the game last season: "Tough one. We know how difficult it is to go there because of the pressure and atmosphere. We had a really good second half and we gave them the opportunity to go back into the game. We have to be ready to compete and perform as best we can."

C﻿rystal Palace have conceded a number of late goals under Vieira but have seen out recent matches to win: "Really pleased. It’s been intense for us. We show that we still need to improve how we can manage those periods."