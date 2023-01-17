'Villa will see if their manager’s start is beyond just a bounce'

D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said Podcast, external

Despite Aston Villa crashing out in the opening rounds of both domestic cups, the mood among Villa supporters for the second half of the season is one of optimism.

Unai Emery’s points haul of 13 in his first six league games has only been surpassed once in the Premier League era by a Villa manager – John Gregory with 15 in 1998.

Compared to the stats of the 2022-23 season games prior to Emery’s arrival, Villa unsurprisingly have seen a vast upturn. Perhaps the most telling and tangible is previously being 18th in the Premier League in terms of distance covered in games, with an average of 104.1km, while under Emery they are now ranked 7th with 109.3km.

On top of whatever tactical changes Emery has implemented, this increased willingness of Villa’s players has been very apparent. The recent win against Leeds was the perfect example of the team’s increased effort and the resulting resilience it is breeding under their new boss.

Villa are currently unbeaten in the league in 2023 and will see if their manager’s start is beyond just a bounce when they next play two teams in the relegation mix - Southampton and Leicester City.

In recent seasons, Villa's progress has been undermined by dropping points against teams they start favourites against, so the games will be an opportunity to further certify the Emery revolution.