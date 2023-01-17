This week's live radio commentaries

BBC Radio 5 Live graphic

B﻿BC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra will bring you seven live FA Cup and Premier League commentaries this week.

Tuesday, 17 January

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool (19:45)

Wednesday, 18 January

  • Leeds United v Cardiff City (19:45)

Saturday, 21 January

  • West Ham United v Everton (15:00)

  • Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (17:30)

Sunday, 22 January

  • Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (14:00)

  • Leeds United v Brentford (14:00 - 5 Sports Extra)

  • Arsenal v Manchester United (16:30)

All kick-off times GMT