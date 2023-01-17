This week's live radio commentaries
BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra will bring you seven live FA Cup and Premier League commentaries this week.
Tuesday, 17 January
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool (19:45)
Wednesday, 18 January
Leeds United v Cardiff City (19:45)
Saturday, 21 January
West Ham United v Everton (15:00)
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (17:30)
Sunday, 22 January
Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (14:00)
Leeds United v Brentford (14:00 - 5 Sports Extra)
Arsenal v Manchester United (16:30)
All kick-off times GMT