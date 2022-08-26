Guardiola on Silva, Palace and the Champions League
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game with Crystal Palace.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Bernardo Silva is "staying" at Manchester City. Guardiola added: "We don't have one phone call from any club regarding Bernardo Silva."
Guardiola said he rates Palace and their manager Patrick Vieira very highly. The Eagles were unbeaten against City last season, but Guardiola joked: "We won the Premier League."
On the Champions League draw and Erling Haaland having to face his former side Borussia Dortmund: "I'll guess he'll be happy."
Guardiola had no complaints on the group, adding: "It is what it is."
In terms of team news, players such as Nathan Ake and Jack Grealish will be assessed in training on Friday.