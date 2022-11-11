M﻿arco Silva expected Fulham's strong start to the Premier League because of the platform laid during their title-winning Championship campaign.

T﻿he Cottagers won promotion in style last season and have carried their momentum into the new campaign, sitting ninth after 14 games and only two points off the top six.

"﻿I'm not surprised - I know what we are capable of," he said. "We said from the first day that we wanted to be really competitive and that's what we are doing."

Silva stressed the team "trust in themselves" and have established a clear philosophy at Craven Cottage.

O﻿ne of the players who has stepped up for Fulham is former Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira and Silva believes he can offer more as he prepares to face his old employers.

"﻿He's performing well and adapted really well in our squad," said Silva. "What I expect from him is even more because I know he has the quality to do more things."