Stewart out for weeks after 'freak' injury

Anthony Stewart has been ruled out for weeks after a "freakish injury in training", while on loan at MK Dons.

The Aberdeen defender was loaned out on the final day of the January transfer window after a series of negative results that saw Jim Goodwin sacked as manager.

MK Dons manager Mark Jackson said: "We have to assess it and look at it in more depth to see what the extent of it is. We’re hopeful it might not be too long, but we have to prepare ourselves for the worst, just in case. It won’t be days, it’s going to be weeks but there’s no specific timeframe on it yet.

"Anthony was devastated. One of the reasons we brought him in was leadership, so he’s keen and he wants to be about the group. He’s a really, really strong character. It’s a bit of a blow for him, of course it it; it’s knocked him for six a bit. I had my head in my hands for half-an-hour after I was given the news."