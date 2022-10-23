Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We had three or four good opportunities and should have scored more. We needed two or three goals, but only scored one.

"It's disappointing. We created enough chances but couldn't put the ball away.

"It’s a lesson because we wanted to win again. They put us under more pressure through direct play in the second half, and we were struggling."

On Granit Xhaka: "Really efficient, really consistent and really impressive. It’s the way he wants to continue to do it."