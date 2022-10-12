C﻿olin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

While many neutrals slated the quality of what was on display at the City Ground on Monday night, for Forest themselves it was at least a step in the right direction, and it was a vast improvement on the previous Monday night’s showing at Leicester.

It was different tactically. It was not what fans have come to expect from Steve Cooper’s Forest, and he admitted afterwards that it’s not how he wants his team to look. But the changes were made out of necessity, with restricting chances for the opposition a priority after they’d been ripped apart at times earlier in the season.

And they worked.

Forest were tight, difficult to break down, had good defensive shape in their low block, and it took a very good strike to breach them. Had they been more accurate with their final-third passing, they may have been able to cause Aston Villa more problems on the break.

Their hope is that that will come. Certainly, they have more of a platform to build on than they had last week, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they adopt similar tactics in their next two matches away from home.

If those neutrals were correct in their assessment about the quality of the game, Monday night certainly had passion, determination, an edge, and a fabulous atmosphere, as the fans once again demonstrated their support for and belief in Steve Cooper and his side.

Both Cooper and players were quick to thank the fans for creating that atmosphere. Liverpool next at the City Ground. Suspect it might be quite loud then, too!