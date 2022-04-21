Former Brighton striker Glenn Murray thinks Eddie Nketiah has "thrown down the gauntlet" for his Arsenal career after his two goals stunned Chelsea last night.

The England Under-21 forward scored his first Premier League goals for more than a year but is out of contract in the summer.

Nketiah has been given a chance to start because Alexandre Lacazette is recovering from Covid-19.

Murray believes the performance could be significant for his Arsenal future.

"It's huge for Nketiah and his Arsenal career," Murray told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "To come out with two goals, at Chelsea, is a massive boost for him.

"He's had opportunities this season but not really taken them and now he has thrown down the gauntlet.

"His confidence will only grow from this."

Lacazette should be available to start Saturday's game with Manchester United but Murray says Nketiah should keep his place.

"His speed against that United defence could be massive," he said.

"Him, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka are similar to the Liverpool front three - if nowhere near as good - and their pace, their youthfulness and their power could really work against United."

Full analysis of Arsenal's impressive win at Chelsea is available here on BBC Sounds