Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has converted £41m worth of club debt into shares.

The move in the 2021-22 financial year follows a similar conversion of £12m in the previous year and over £20m in the year before that.

In a statement, Forest said the move helps "relieve the financial burden on the club".

Chairman Nicholas Randall KC said: "Nottingham Forest is incredibly fortunate to have such generous financial support from its ownership.

"This latest financial commitment follows substantial spending on the playing squad in the Summer and January transfer windows, together with significant investment in infrastructure across the club.

"This includes the redevelopment of the tunnel, dressing rooms and hospitality areas in the Main Stand at The City Ground and improvements to pitches and training facilities at the Nigel Doughty Academy complex."