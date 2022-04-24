Man City 5-1 Watford: Pep Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to BBC Match of the Day: "Every team, except maybe four or five in the middle of the table, is playing for something. Watford is one of them but we started really well. We didn't defend well in some part of the game, because of the physicality, but it was a really good result."

On Gabriel Jesus scoring four against the Hornets: "In this world of football, if there's one person, one player who deserves the best in life, it's Gabriel. He fights for every single ball and helps the team all the time. One day I'll have to ask him to play at right-back, and he's going to give absolutely everything.

"It's not necessary for him to score four goals to know exactly how important [he is], and what he means to all of us. But when he can score four goals, like today, as a striker, all of us are incredibly delighted and happy for him."

On Kevin de Bruyne: "He's arrived at this last part of the season in the best moment, and when he's in this moment he's almost unstoppable. His vision, the fight, the transitions - he's exceptional."

On title race: "Tonight I'll go home. We play on Wednesday so I'll start to think about Real Madrid. Tonight I'll watch some minutes from some games I want to watch, and that's all.

"The victory against Brighton gave us the opportunity to play another 'final' today, and the victory today gave us an opportunity to play another final against Leeds between the Madrid games. It's no more complicated than that.

"The situation hasn't changed today. We have to win all the games to be champions. We have five left. They're difficult ones because they're mixed in between the Champions League, but it's a pleasure and I'm so proud again to be here."