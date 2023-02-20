We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Here are some of your comments:

Brentford fans

Ian: We move on to 11 unbeaten. Never-say-die attitude from the Bees. Living a dream as a Brentford supporter. Well done, Thomas Frank and team. Level on points with Liverpool and six points off Champions League qualification. Second-season syndrome my foot, pundits! Europe... we may be their next season representing England.

Maureen: What a fantastic end to the match. As usual, the Bees play until the final whistle has blown. What a team!

Bill: Late equalisers like that to get Premier League points at the Gtech really reminds me how far the club has come. When the dust settles, I’m even a little disappointed we didn’t get all three! We’re in such a strong place.

Crystal Palace fans

Steve: Palace played well, especially in the first half. Last-minute Brentford equaliser was a real kick in the teeth. Young Albert Sambi Lokonga combined well with Cheick Doucoure in midfield, while Joachim Anderson dominated at the back. Unfortunately, the same old lack of firepower up front was their downfall. But Saturday was far more promising.

Andy: Another good defensive display by Crystal palace apart from Brentford's equaliser. Good goal by Eberechi Eze from the bench. Palace now have three tough matches coming up, starting with Liverpool next Saturday. Hopefully Wilfried Zaha will be back. Still worried about the lack of goals, but I am confident a win will come soon due to Palaces recent performances.

Trent: 15 games to go and 14 points to survive. Each week I feel like we might have something and the team respond, then like typical Palace we drop points. Since the start of 2023 I just can't see how we are going to get 14 points from the games we have left - every team looks scary! Plus, I would rather watch paint dry than watch Palace at the moment!

JK: This team is fundamentally a bit weak, stuck in a cycle of survival. I feel for Patrick Viera, but he has some responsibility for an inability to finish out games and tactical style that remains uninspiring. There is potential but more investment is needed, regardless of the manager in post. Moreover, a clear recruitment strategy.