Man City 4-3 Real Madrid: The pick of the stats
- Published
Manchester City are only the third team to win three consecutive Champions League matches against Real Madrid, after Bayern Munich (four in a row, 2000-02) and Juventus (three, 2005-08).
Kevin de Bruyne's goal after 93 seconds was the fastest scored in a Champions League semi-final. The previous quickest was scored by Joshua Kimmich in 2018 for Bayern Munich against Real (two mins 44 seconds).
Aged 21 years 333 days, City’s Phil Foden became the third-youngest English player to score in a European Cup/Champions League semi-final, behind only Bobby Charlton in 1957 (19y 196d for Manchester United against Real Madrid) and Wayne Rooney in 2007 (21y 182d for Manchester United versus AC Milan).
De Bruyne has scored nine of his 12 Champions League goals in the knockout stages (75%), the highest percentage of any player with 10 or more in the competition.