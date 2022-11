Injured Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards has confirmed he will miss the World Cup.

The 22-year-old - a £10m summer signing - has not played for Palace since 27 August because of a leg injury.

The USA international wrote on Instagram: "Gutted that this injury has ruled me out of the World Cup, but I know that the boys will go crazy regardless. I will be rooting for y’all the whole way. Go out and make history."