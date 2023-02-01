'Bizarre transfer window strategy has left United weaker'

Paul McNicoll, the Dode Fox podcast, external

So the transfer window has slammed shut for another few months. Some fans love the transfer window. The drama of it, the excitement, the anticipation, the what might be. Down Tannadice way this January, however, it was mainly a one-way street.

During the month we put out 11 players on loan and extended another player's loan until the end of the season. Some would say that the club were exceptionally busy. I guess they were, but fans are not impressed. One of these outgoings has also caused quite a bit of head shaking among the fans.

Tony Watt going to St Mirren until the end of the season, while United still pay a large portion of his weekly wage, is all kinds of unbelievable.

I’ll be honest, Watt hasn’t lived up to anything like we hoped for. When he was signed on 18 January last year he was the top scorer in the league. In his 40 games for the club, he has scored just five goals. Hardly record-setting numbers, but the optics of weakening yourself, while strengthening a rival, is bizarre.

As for the incoming, the club announced a young lad from Huddersfield, Loick Ayina, at 11.45pm on the last day of the window. Of course, I’m a United fan so I wish Loick all the best in his time at Tannadice, but let’s be honest here, this reeks of a panic signing.

The lad is also 19 years of age with practically no first-team football to his name (38 mins, or thereabouts). I don’t think for a second that this player has been watched and further to that, what must our own homegrown talent, i.e. Ross Graham, make of a move like that? I am struggling to see the sense in the club’s biggest actions this window.

We have clearly weakened our forward options. We have also weakened our strength in depth at the goalkeeper position. Then on the last day of the window we add a defender, a position in fairness that we needed strengthened, who has barely kicked a ball in his career.

Liam Fox stated, on 12 January, that “we will exit the transfer window stronger”. I’d suggest that has simply not happened, far from it in fact. And if this bold strategy of having an unbalanced team, that look to be lacking in fitness, starting games with one centre-half, with no ball carriers and a frightening lack of pace everywhere are to avoid the spectre of relegation, then hats off to the decision makers at Tannadice.

In a roundabout way, their strategy will have worked. Simply avoiding relegation is not acceptable to United fans though. We hope for better, we expect better.

I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m strapping myself in for the remainder of the season. It might just get a little bumpy.