Captain Ryan Edward says the players take "full responsibility" for Dundee United's plight and admits they have to give the supporters something to cheer amid troubled times at Tannadice.

United are bottom of the Scottish Premiership after five straight defeats in all competitions and some supporters called for boss Liam Fox and sporting director Tony Asghar to go during last week's home loss to St Johnstone.

Protests against Asghar were also held before the club's AGM on Tuesday, but owner Mark Ogren has since said he has "no plans to make immediate changes" to the staff.

Edwards, who returns from a two-match ban for Saturday's crucial game with second-bottom Ross County, said: "We were all fans ourselves before being players and we all understand the frustration and anger towards results and performances not being good enough and the players take full responsibility.

"What they are protesting against is what we can't control so I can only speak about the players and we haven't been good enough so far, so we need to change it sooner rather than later.

"We can only control performance-wise which we understand hasn't hit the heights of what they want or what we want.

"We can understand their frustrations about that, but we need them with us and it is up to the players on the pitch to get them with us and give them something to get behind and cheer about which we haven't done enough.

"The players take all the responsibility. We are the ones going out on the grass and playing the game.

"Any team at any time needs the fans backing them and supporting them and I am sure they will do that but it is up to us to try to get a positive support behind us rather than negative."