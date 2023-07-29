Amadou Onana's goal deep into stoppage time earned Everton a 1-0 friendly win at Championship side Stoke City on Saturday.

Onana pounced from close range in the 96th minute after James Tarkowski had headed back across goal.

New loan signing Arnaut Danjuma played his first minutes the the Toffees, spearheading a front three that also included Dwight McNeil and Alex Iwobi.

Sean Dyche's side complete their pre-season schedule when they welcome Sporting Lisbon to Goodison Park on 5 August (15:00 BST kick-off).