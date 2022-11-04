D﻿avid Moyes has praised his players after they became the first team to win all six group games in the Europa Conference League.

T﻿he Hammers cruised to a 3-0 victory in Bucharest on Thursday, with Moyes also able to blood a number of youngsters and rest senior players before Sunday's game with Crystal Palace.

"﻿We earned that by the way we won the games in the early rounds of the tournament," said Moyes.

"In the end, we found ourselves top of the group in Europe, which gave us the chance to leave some players behind."

T﻿he Hammers will be joined in the knockout stages by teams falling out of the Europa League and Moyes recognises it will be a step up in quality when the competition resumes next year.

"﻿We've had a great group stage two years in a row and it's a great credit to the boys," he said.

"﻿The truth is, though, we don't get a trophy for winning the group stage and we know we're going to have to play well in the second half of the season to go further."