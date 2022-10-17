Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin believes a frank meeting with his players paved the way for the victory against Hearts.

The Dons were poor in defeat to Dundee United in their previous game but second-half strikes from Luis Lopes and Vicente Besuijen at Pittodrie secured an impressive 2-0 victory.

Goodwin told BBC Sportsound: "I spoke before the game about the criticism that's come our way because of a lack of clean sheets and the goals against column.

"We had an honest group meeting and we were all in agreement we need to do better, myself first and foremost. It always starts with the manager.

"Collectively we're a very honest group and we all agreed we needed to work harder to protect the goal. We've been giving away far too many soft goals.

"We opted to go with a back three. As a manager that opens you up to a different level of criticism, if it doesn't go the way you want it to. Thankfully it worked well throughout the game and I thought we were deserving winners."