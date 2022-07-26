Klopp optimistic about Alisson's Community Shield chances

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Alisson will recover from an abdominal injury in time to feature in the Community Shield, but says he won't feature against Salzburg on Wednesday.

The Brazilian has resumed training at the Reds' camp in Austria, but hasn't played a match since the 4-0 defeat by Manchester United in Bangkok.

While Diogo Jota has already been ruled out Sof aturday's match against Manchester City, Klopp is more optimistic about Alisson.

He said: "Obviously Diogo is not here, that's clear. But from the boys who are injured but are here, Ali is the closest - definitely not for Salzburg, but we will see. He is close to getting back I think.

"This afternoon is an important session as well. In this moment I don't know who can take part in it.

"We need to have a look and we'll play the game. It's pre-season so we have to get through it and then we have to deal with it."