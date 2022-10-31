"﻿If you're not quite on top of your game, the Premier League is a cruel place, as Liverpool are finding out."

T﻿hat's the view of former Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown after watching his old side snatch a dramatic win at Anfield on Saturday.

L﻿iverpool are eight points off the Champions League spots after their fourth defeat of the season, twice as many already than in the whole of 2021-22.

"﻿They have been amazing for so long and had such a high tempo for the past few years," Brown told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "But now it's slightly worrying.

"﻿Something has changed slightly. Some players have left, others are at the end of their cycle. That's natural, but they now have to find a resolution.

"﻿They are an honest group and utterly professional, but the confidence is lacking slightly. There is a little bit of doubt in their heads and teams will now have confidence coming to Anfield."

