Liverpool struggling in 'cruel' Premier League
- Published
"If you're not quite on top of your game, the Premier League is a cruel place, as Liverpool are finding out."
That's the view of former Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown after watching his old side snatch a dramatic win at Anfield on Saturday.
Liverpool are eight points off the Champions League spots after their fourth defeat of the season, twice as many already than in the whole of 2021-22.
"They have been amazing for so long and had such a high tempo for the past few years," Brown told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "But now it's slightly worrying.
"Something has changed slightly. Some players have left, others are at the end of their cycle. That's natural, but they now have to find a resolution.
"They are an honest group and utterly professional, but the confidence is lacking slightly. There is a little bit of doubt in their heads and teams will now have confidence coming to Anfield."