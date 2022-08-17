Matthew Raisbeck, Newcastle United commentator for BBC Radio Newcastle

He is undoubtedly Newcastle's most exciting player - and can be their most effective one, too - but Eddie Howe is having to continue looking for ways to help Allan Saint-Maximin rediscover his best form.

Without a goal since January, the French forward had some good moments in the home win over Nottingham Forest, but endured a frustrating afternoon at Brighton.

Our Newcastle match summariser, former Magpies defender John Anderson, watched Saint-Maximin closely in the warm-up on Saturday and noticed he was complaining about a problem - seemingly with his knee - that led to him returning to the dressing room early.

We were, therefore, a little surprised to see Saint-Maximin start the match. Not much of their attacking play went through him on the left side of their front three, and he was also yellow-carded in the first half for a dive on the edge of the penalty box.

When things were tough under Steve Bruce, Saint-Maximin was the one they looked to for inspiration - and he regularly delivered. Howe always speaks very highly of the 25-year-old, who certainly has the talent to help take United to the next level.

Champions Manchester City come to St James' Park on Sunday. Newcastle will be hoping the big occasion brings out the best in him.

