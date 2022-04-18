Watford 1-2 Brentford: Pick of the stats

Watford are only the third team to lose 10 consecutive top-flight home games in a row, after Birmingham City in February 1986 and Sunderland in August 2005 - and only the second to do so in a single season (also Birmingham).

Brentford have won five of their past six Premier League games (L1) and have won three top-flight games in a row for the first time since September 1946.

Hornets boss Roy Hodgson is the first manager to lose his first five home Premier League games in charge of a club since Chris Ramsey with QPR in 2015.