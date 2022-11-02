Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: "We all agreed that we have to show a reaction and we did in a very difficult game against a really good opponent. I don't think anybody doubts that quality, but we don't show it with consistency.

"We defended with all we have. We were really compact, really close to the challenges and then we showed the determination we have to show.

"We are Liverpool, a top team. Nobody forgot what we did last year, the boys didn't forget that - but it's now not important really.

"I know people might get sick of it, but we really have to fight through and, at the moment, the real football we can play has a good chance to come back.

"We showed pieces of really, really, really good football and the defensive stuff was on a high level.

"Napoli"Napoli are at the moment a real force and so it could have been extremely difficult for us, but the boys played a really good game.

"We will take the good stuff and then start the next fight against Tottenham."