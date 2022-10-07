F﻿ootball economist Stefan Szymanski says American owners are in the Premier League to "make money" and "nothing else".

B﻿ut Leeds vice-chairman Paraag Marathe insists his ethos is to build a successful club versus solely driving up value.

L﻿eeds are part-owned by US-based 49ers Enterprises and Marathe - executive vice president of football operations at the 49ers - says he doesn't think about a return on investment.

"I﻿ don't look at it or think about it that way," he told BBC Sport editor Dan Roan on The Sports Desk podcast.

"I think about winning or losing. Building something bigger than the sum of the pieces in time and indirectly a return on investment will come around.

"A﻿t the 49ers we think 'what do we do to win a Super Bowl?'

"If you do that everything else follows.

"A﻿ lot of us American sports executives live for the competition. In English football the emotions, jeopardy and intensity is magnified."

