Richardson goes on loan to Stockport

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says a season-long loan at Stockport County is "perfect" for Jayden Richardson to get regular game-time and continue his development.

The arrival of Nicky Devlin and Or Dadia this summer has shunted right-back Richardson further down the Pittodrie pecking order.

After making 24 appearances in his debut season with the Dons following a move from Nottingham Forest, the 22-year-old has now departed on loan to English League Two Stockport.

“At this vitally important stage of his career, it’s imperative that Jayden continues playing regularly and this loan will hopefully help him do just that,” said Robson.

“He’s still only 22 and has already got close to 125 career games under his belt, so it’s critical he does not interrupt that momentum. Obviously, we have added a lot of strength and experience to that area of the pitch over the summer, so this opportunity at Stockport is perfect.

“Jayden still has almost two years of his current deal still remaining at Aberdeen, so we will closely monitor his progress in the weeks and months ahead.”