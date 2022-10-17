Bournemouth v Southampton: Head-to-head stats

Bournemouth have won just two of their 10 Premier League games against Southampton (D4 L4), winning 2-0 at home in March 2016 and 3-1 away in September 2019.

After losing their first Premier League away game against Bournemouth 2-0 in March 2016, Southampton are unbeaten in their past four visits to Vitality Stadium (W2 D2).

Of the 12 clubs to have played 100+ Premier League games against promoted sides, Southampton have the lowest win rate (43%), winning 58 of their 134 meetings (D33 L43).