West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku has joined Besiktas on a season-long loan.

The Turkish Super Lig club will have the option to make the transfer permanent next summer.

Masuaku, 28, has made 129 appearances in six seasons since joining the Hammers from Olympiakos, scoring two goals.

He joins a Besiktaş squad coached by former Barnsley and West Brom boss Valerien Ismael.