Moyes was "pleased" to finally get a deal for Edson Alvarez through and hopes it "might be like buses now" with other transfers being completed. He did also confirm the new signing would not be available this weekend.

On potential incomings he says that a James Ward-Prowse deal was agreed and he was undergoing a medical, while a Harry Maguire bid was accepted.

Asked about Lucas Paqueta potentially leaving, he said: "We have had an offer from Manchester city, but it is not close enough to our valuation to even think that way so at the moment we have no decision."

On Gianluca Scamacca's departure after 12 months with the club, he said they "really liked him," but he "he didn't want to be here at all and we found it very difficult".

After a slow start last season, Moyes wants a to be quicker off the mark this campaign, but added: "It is where you finish that matters in the end and we didn't finish in the position we wanted to be, but we made sure we weren't in the position that we didn't want to be."

On whether they struggled spending money from the sale of Declan Rice, he said: "I don't think it was because everyone knew we had it, if you look at the prices, the prices for the players have been really, really high. It may well be that Declan's was high, but that was quite cheap for him in my opinion."