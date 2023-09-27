Mulligan banned for two games as appeal fails

Dundee are "disappointed" after their appeal against Josh Mulligan's red card in the weekend draw with Kilmarnock was unsuccessful.

Mulligan was sent off for a first-half challenge on Danny Armstrong at Dens Park, with referee David Munro sticking with his decision after being called to the monitor by the VAR to review the incident.

Midfielder Mulligan will now serve a two-game ban and miss Saturday's trip to face Hibs as well as next weekend's home game with Ross County.