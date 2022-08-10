Brighton defender Joel Veltman has urged his team-mates to stick to their "plan" and continue their form after beating Manchester United 2-1 on the opening day of the Premier League season.

"We knew there were some chances [at Old Trafford] and I think we took them," he told the Albion unlimited podcast.

"So it’s a great start and now we have Newcastle at home so it would be nice to have a win at home too.

"Of course at the end it’s just one win, three points. It doesn’t matter if it’s a home game or Old Trafford away, it’s three points. But it’s a good start. We had a good pre-season behind us so it’s really important to get in shape and get fit. So yeah, we did well.

"Everybody knows what they’re doing. It doesn’t matter if we play left or right, everybody knows the plan. We make decisions before the game and if you stick to it you can win every game in the Premier League."

