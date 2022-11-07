W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Sunday's game at Stamford Bridge.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

Chelsea fans:

P﻿aul: Chelsea played with no passion again and no shot on goal, only two players looked like they wanted to play for us and that was Jorginho and Mount. Maybe the owners must be careful what they wished for when they sacked the third-best manager in the world. Chelsea yet again were poor and played like a mid-table team.

M﻿ark: So poor. It appeared Chelsea never believed they could win that game. Never played anything like positive football. No identifiable style of play. Our best players injured, lack of quality depth to the squad and an inexperienced coach. A long way off getting anywhere near a title challenge.

O﻿livee: No fight, no effort, same old. You have to start looking at the players now. Very few look like they care, no consistency from the majority. Silva will be a massive loss but hasn't got too long left. Future looks gloomy without some clever recruitment, bringing in quality players the manager wants and giving Potter time. Want the season to end now.

Arsenal fans:

M﻿arc: Arsenal really controlled the game. I was waiting for our historical, inevitable collapse, but we seem to be a different team. The celebrations at the end reminded me of Henry, Vieira, Pires and co. The team are showing a belief and hunger we’ve not seen in nearly two decades… dare I start to believe too?

J﻿ames: Never an easy fixture, but there was belief before the game that we had the quality to win. Dominated, stayed focused and ground out the first top-six v top-six away win of the season. With Manchester United and Chelsea out of the way, this is the springboard to head to Etihad Stadium, Anfield and St James' Park and do the same against the other 'big-six' teams.

B﻿en: Another good display by this young side. A couple of signings in January and we can certainly push Manchester City for the title. Not sure if the World Cup break is a help or hinderance as momentum will be broken.