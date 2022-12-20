'Stage set for Christmas cracker as Goodwin returns to Paisley'

Craig Devine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

Michael Jordan’s 2001 NBA return. Tom Brady’s current Buccaneers season. Every St Mirren fan will be hoping Jim Goodwin considers coming back to Paisley up there with the other great ‘I shouldn’t have bothered’ stories in sports by the time the final whistle rings out at the SMISA stadium on Saturday.

After an unexpected extension to the World Cup break courtesy of Motherwell’s defeat at the hands of their own plumbing, all attention turns to Christmas Eve.

A clash between a Saints side enjoying their best home form in many a moon and an Aberdeen team experiencing their fair share of struggles on the road so far (that sounds familiar…) should play out as a Christmas cracker.

Stephen Robinson’s men will be hoping it’s a case of third time lucky this calendar year after last season’s final-day 0-0 borefest at Pittodrie consigned Jim Goodwin’s men to a 10th-placed finish. The less said about a lopsided 4-1 Dons win in August, the better.

St Mirren’s backline will relish the opportunity to try and snuff out the considerable threat from the likes of Bojan Miovski, a task that former Aberdeen man Declan Gallagher should be up to as one of the Buddies' standout performers this season.