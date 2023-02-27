We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Leeds and Southampton.

Here are some of your comments:

Leeds fans

Ashley: Some of the best individual performances of the season. Not a weak link in the team. Feeling hopeful for Javi Gracia getting the players playing like this every week, just needs some work on clinical passes and linking up play in the final third.

Mark: Great win under enormous pressure. Junior Firpo has silenced his critics in his past few games and his quality is beginning to show. Football under Jesse Marsch was too narrow and predictable but this new manager bounce and confidence will give the whole club a lift.

Chaim: Possibly our worst home performance of the season. We played under immense stress and pressure, however three points was all that mattered. Firpo is getting better game by game and Gracia has a talented squad that just needs more confidence.

Southampton fans

Graham: The problem with this team is consistently scoring goals and that’s why we will be relegated. Coupled with the fact that our goalkeeper has all year cost us points and poor defending, we fully deserve to be bottom. We need some stability with the new manager and a period of reflection and rebuilding.

Shawn: Saw this coming. Our record against Leeds at Elland Road is poor and they hadn’t won in 10. We aren’t out of this fight yet but must be more consistent - a first half like at Chelsea was required. Every game now is a (cliche) cup final.

Roger: Lack of quality through the team, young players still learning. It's a big ask.