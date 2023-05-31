'Hearts have little time to waste in manager search'

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

The last 10 months at Tynecastle have been filled with just about every emotion a fan can endure.

The joys of playing European football against the likes of Fiorentina and the lows of a dismal run of domestic form that ended with the sacking of Robbie Neilson.

The fans will have loved their European adventures to Austria, Latvia, Italy and Turkey and can look forward to more trips next season.

However, there is no doubt this term will be looked upon as a failure. With the budget at the club's disposal a third-place finish should have been achieved, particularly given the healthy advantage held over Aberdeen at the turn of the year.

The job over the summer now will be for the new manager - Steven Naismith or not - to ensure the recruitment is spot on.

There is no doubt the depth of quality within the squad was sadly lacking and when injuries came to the likes of Craig Halkett, Peter Haring and Kye Rowles the replacements struggled to match the performances of those missing.

The most important decisions of the summer, though, will come via the board.

Naismith is be in pole position to be handed the role of manager, but should Hearts look elsewhere - and with the players due back in four weeks - there is little time to waste in planning for the new campaign.