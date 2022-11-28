Former Leeds United defender Matt Kilgallon welcomes the news that Professional footballers in Scotland are to be banned from heading the ball in training the day before and the day after a game.

"﻿It's actually quite nice to hear they're looking after the players. If it's going to help then it's a great idea isn't it," Kilgallon, 38, told BBC Radio Leeds. "I can totally understand why they're going to do that."

"A﻿fter a game you don't really head the ball to be honest. You're more on a cool down. The day before a game you do, to maybe get your timing. You might not have headed the ball all week thought training and then you might think I want to practice some jumping and then to head it to get your timing right especially if you know you're going to be up against a big striker. So, you might pull your other centre-half over and put a couple of balls up to each other."

Kilgallon, who also played at Hamilton Academical FC, was asked about the work done by Glasgow University which showed former footballers were three-and-a-half times more likely to die from brain disease, external. "I﻿f they've been doing the research and it is there that footballers are going to struggle, I think its three times more likely they'll get dementia, then I think it is a good shout yeah.

T﻿he centre-back, who made more than 400 senioor appearances including spells at Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Bradford City revealed, "W﻿hen I was 33 I actually got a little bit of gristle out of my forehead. It was like alump because I'd headed so much. Obviously when I was playing the ball was in the air a lot more and you did a lot more heading in the game. You watch some of the Premier League games now and they pass it about four yards to the centre half. The ball isn't actually in the air as much anymore."

As well as being a player agent Kilgallon coaches at the Play The Beautiful Game Academy where he feels a strong sense of responsibilty to those he teaches "Even when you're putting on a session where they are doing little headers back to you from little throw-ups you are thinking 'What are the parents thinking?' because it's out there at the minute isnt it? I wouldn't do it every week but there are little bits where I do want them to pop a little header in just so they get used to it."

