Analysis: Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace

Marissa Thomas, BBC Sport

The Bees continued an impressive unbeaten run in the Premier League, drawing six and winning five of their last 11 games.

They drew 1-1 for the second consecutive week, this time against Crystal Palace, after securing the same result against Arsenal last weekend.

Vitaly Janelt scored his third goal of the season as Brentford had an overall underwhelming performance by their recent high standards.

“A point when you equalise late and the team is not working 100% and we continue this unbeaten run gives us constant confidence which is good,” said Brentford boss Thomas Frank after full-time.

“[It’s a] big thing that we can keep this unbeaten run going and bring the energy going forward so that helps, definitely."

Brentford have an extended break as their next opponents Manchester United contest the League Cup final against Newcastle. Their next match comes on March 6 against Fulham, a side who are also in the race for Europe.