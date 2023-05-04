Tottenham have made former Liverpool and Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso, 41, their top target to become Antonio Conte's successor after Julian Nagelsmann's wage demands put Spurs off the German. (Metro, external)

Tottenham have made initial contact with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim about their managerial role and the 38-year-old has indicated he would be happy to take the job at the end of the season. (Times - subscription required, external)

Roma have placed a price tag of £35-40m on England forward Tammy Abraham, 25, ahead of expected summer interest from Manchester United, Tottenham and Paris St-Germain. (Calciomercato - in Italian, external)

